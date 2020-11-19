Harris Farm Markets overhauls HR systems

By on
Harris Farm Markets overhauls HR systems
Source: Harris Farm.

Consolidates to single platform.

Fresh produce and grocery chain Harris Farm Markets has consolidated its HR and payroll systems into a single platform to manage its growing workforce. 

Chief financial officer James Williamson said the retailer had expanded its use of Ceridian’s workforce management software Dayforce, implementing all modules in the suite including core HR, recruitment, learning, remuneration review and succession planning. 

The upgrade, which went live in August, replaced separate systems for payroll and learning which had integrated with Harris Farm’s original Dayforce instance implemented five years ago.  

Speaking during a virtual event hosted by Ceridian, Williamson said removing the disparate systems had created “a single source of truth” for the store and executive teams. 

“Cutting and slicing the data has always been challenging when you're integrating multiple systems,” he said.  

Williamson said the upgraded system provided “fast and accurate data” that allowed the retailer to closely monitor if sales were up or down and how sales tracked against wages each day. 

The software also supports compliance with wage regulations and calculating penalty rates for a workforce that is rostered to work around the clock in warehouses and stores.

On the employee side, staff interact with Dayforce through a mobile application to set their availability for shifts, check rosters and clock in and out for their shift. 

Williamson said employee engagement has increased since the retailer added the extra modules, jumping from 500 staff accessing the system daily to 1200 unique logins each day. 

Harris Farm Markets has 2500 staff and has plans to grow rapidly as it opens new stores. 

The Sydney-based retailer acquired its first Queensland store in September, using the platform to onboard 80 new staff virtually. 

“We have a lot of confidence [in Dayforce] as we scale. We've got grand, grand plans for growth in the next few years,” Williamson said. 

“With the increase in the number of employees and as things change in the pay environment, we'll be able to make changes within Dayforce to make sure that we stay compliant.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ceridian dayforce finance harris farm hcm hr payroll retail software supermarkets

Sponsored Whitepapers

Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra plans to split into three subsidiaries

Telstra plans to split into three subsidiaries
ANZ, CBA and Telstra address video meeting fatigue

ANZ, CBA and Telstra address video meeting fatigue
TPG Telecom's felix mobile brand launches

TPG Telecom's felix mobile brand launches
Bunnings reveals plans for in-house digital team

Bunnings reveals plans for in-house digital team
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?