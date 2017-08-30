Hackers to compete in Australia's first defence cyber challenge

By on
Hackers to compete in Australia's first defence cyber challenge

Seeking to fill skills shortage.

Australia's first defence industry cyber challenge will kick off at the University of Adelaide today, in an effort to upskill and nurture home-grown infosec talent.

The competition seeks to address fast-growing demand for cyber security workers, according to AustCyber (formerly known as the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network) chief Craig Davies.

Davies said at least 11,000 qualified cyber security personnel are needed in Australia today.

The competition is sponsored by security vendors Dtex and ThreatMetrix, with Saab Australia, Boeing Defence, and Nova Systems also chipping in. 

It will be officially launched today by the federal minister for the defence industry, Christopher Pyne. 

There are two challenges for competition participants: the first is a capture-the-flag pentesting challenge in which participants have to gain access to a restricted payment processor portal and retrieve a file with historical transactions.

In the second challenge, participants will be given metadata to analyse in order to investigate a data breach.

Among the prizes to be won are three- and five-day security workshops in Canberra. Boeing is also offering a customisable paid internship for undergraduates.

Female participants can win a 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as 12-month mentoring program by a group of prominent female cyber security experts.

Entries close September 9, and winners in the defence industry cyber challenge will be announced in Sydney on September 27.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
austcyber australia christopher pyne cyber governmentit security

Most Read Articles

Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre

Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre
Former NSW uni IT manager pleads guilty to fraud

Former NSW uni IT manager pleads guilty to fraud
Fujitsu declares Sydney SAN crash a 'major incident'

Fujitsu declares Sydney SAN crash a 'major incident'
Govt caps IT contracts at $100m in tough new procurement stance

Govt caps IT contracts at $100m in tough new procurement stance
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?