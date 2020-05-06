Greencross Vets launches 24/7 online consultations for pets

Greencross Vets launches 24/7 online consultations for pets

Video conferencing goes to the dogs.

Australia’s largest veterinary service, Greencross Vets, has launched an online consultation service to keep pets healthy without risking owners and vets safe while social distancing measures are still in place.

The WebVet service connects customers with its network of 1000 veterinary professionals to help pet owners who can’t get to a vet clinic or need immediate access to advice and support.

Greencross describes WebVet as a complementary tool for assisting pet healthcare, rather than as replacement for physical exams.

Users access the platform by accessing the ‘virtual waiting room,’ followed by an upfront payment of $39.95 before a 15-20 minute video consultation begins.

If the vet refers users to an in-person clinic or one of Greencross’ partner emergency and specialist hospitals, the fee from the virtual consultation will be deducted from the cost of the additional services if undertaken within the next two days.

The formerly ASX-listed company, which also operates the Petbarn pet store chain, have so far introduced a number of measures to continue service delivery during the isolation and social distancing measures enacted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Petbarn now offering click and collect or same-day delivery services across its stores.

Greencross chief executive, George Wahby, said the WebVet initiative will be important for supporting owners and their four-legged friends, even as more parents get to spend a greater amount of time at home and work videoconferences get derailed by the fluffy new coworkers.

“At a time that feels uncertain for so many, we want to ensure that pet parents everywhere feel supported.

“With the launch of WebVet, one of our highly experienced vets is now just a video call away for when pet parents need advice or have any concerns about their pet’s health.

“By using technology to provide this essential service, we’re able to safeguard our clients, patients and team members by minimising face-to-face interaction, whilst providing always on support at the touch of a button which is useful not just in these current times but also when people may find it hard to get to a clinic,” Wahby said.

