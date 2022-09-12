Great Southern Bank launches PayTo

By on
Great Southern Bank launches PayTo

Bendigo Bank also commences staged rollout.

Great Southern Bank said has launched PayTo, giving its customers access to the new direct debit alternative. 

The bank was reported by iTnews in June to be among the first adopters of the new payments service.

PayTo allows businesses to initiate payments from their customer's bank accounts and was developed by New Payment Platform Australia and the finance industry.

From today Great Southern Bank, formerly CUA, customers will see the service when logging into their accounts.

Customers can now access the services on their personal transaction and savings accounts. 

The new functionality allows businesses to set up a ‘PayTo Agreement’ with a customer, who can then digitally permit the agreement for a more secure payment option.

It lets customers view when future payments are due plus make requests to pause or cancel transactions.

Great Southern Bank chief customer officer Megan Keleher said PayTo offers several benefits over current payment options.

“Our customers want simple digital banking - this technology makes it easy for them to have more control and visibility over subscriptions, memberships and recurring payments,” Keleher said.

“PayTo will provide a digital alternative to direct debits and will help customers avoid some of the life admin that comes with setting up recurring payments using their debit or credit card.”

Bendigo Bank stages rollout

Other participants in the scheme say they are working towards go-live.

A Bendigo Bank spokesperson told iTnews it's "proud to be a certified PayTo participant".

"We have begun our staged rollout to customers and look forward to providing all of our customers with access to PayTo soon.” 

The PayTo rollout is expected to continue throughout the year and will remove uncertainty from payment processes, reduce fraud and remove “inefficiencies such as dishonours and disputes”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financefinanceitgreat southern bankgsbnppapaytosoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Bendigo Bank outage hits e-banking

Bendigo Bank outage hits e-banking
RBA seeks to firm up technology services and data analysis

RBA seeks to firm up technology services and data analysis
NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year
RBA envisions "well-regulated stablecoins"

RBA envisions "well-regulated stablecoins"

Digital Nation

Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
FIFA launches FIFA+ Collect NFT drop
FIFA launches FIFA+ Collect NFT drop

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?