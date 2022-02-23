Great Southern Bank lands new CISO and head of technology risk

Great Southern Bank has hired Macquarie Group’s Benjamin Wise as its new chief information and security officer and head of technology risk.

Wise took to LinkedIn to announce the new position after starting his the new role in January this year.

“I am proud and excited to join the talented team at the 75 years young Great Southern Bank as their CISO and head of technology risk,” Wise said.

Great Southern Bank chief information officer Tom Richardson told iTnews Wise brings “over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity with the last 15 years spent working in financial services across retail and investment banking.”

“In a dynamic global regulatory environment, Ben has led transformation programs, delivered best-of-breed cybersecurity services and developed people capabilities.

“His skills will help us continue to grow Great Southern Bank sustainably, helping us continue to build on our capabilities in cyber defence and resilience, keep vital customer data safe, and continue leading our adoption of new and innovative cloud based technology services.”

Prior to joining Great Southern Bank, formerly known as CUA, Wise spent four years as divisional CISO at Macquarie Group.

Wise also spent 11 and half years with the Commonwealth Bank in various roles, most recently as the bank’s executive manager for enterprise cyber security architeure, policy, risk and practice management.

Wise was also CBA’s executive security consultant and its manager for security design, both roles held for just over a year.

Before his time at the major bank Wise worked for multiple roles for an array of IT-based companies including file sharing company Sharman Networks and team leader at Mytek.