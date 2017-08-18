Govt to include bitcoin in stronger money laundering rules

The Australian government said it would strengthen its money laundering laws, including bringing bitcoin providers under its financial intelligence unit, days after a fresh scandal at one of the country's biggest banks.

The government said a coming bill would be the first stage of reforms to strengthen the country's Anti-Money Laundering And Counter Terrorism Financing Act.

"The threat of serious financial crime is constantly evolving, as new technologies emerge and criminals seek to nefariously exploit them. These measures ensure there is nowhere for criminals to hide," Minister of Justice Michael Keenan said, without specifying when the legislation would be introduced.

The bill will also aim to bolster the investigative and enforcement powers of the financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC.

The announcement comes just days after the agency accused the Commonwealth Bank of Australia of "serious and systemic" breaches of money laundering laws.

But the move is more than two years after global watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) found significant deficiencies in Australia's anti-money laundering framework.

The next and more challenging phase of legislative reforms in Australia will be to extend the rules to lawyers, accountants, real estate agents and dealers in high-value goods.

Under Australian regulations, one can pay millions in cash for precious stones or a prime property without having to identify themselves or the source of their funds.

Australia had agreed in 2003 to extend strict controls to these sectors, but has yet to act on those promises.

"Stopping the movement of money to criminals and terrorists is a vital part of our national security defences and we expect regulated businesses in Australia to comply with our comprehensive regime," Keenan said.

The digital currency exchange sector, which includes bitcoin, will be regulated for the first time, Keenan added.

The Australian Digital Currency & Commerce Association welcomed the reform, saying it will increase safeguards and provide regulatory certainty to digital currency businesses.