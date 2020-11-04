Govt to hold two 5G spectrum auctions in 2021

The government has outlined plans to hold two 5G spectrum auctions next year, starting with millimetre-wave spectrum in April and then low-band spectrum in the second half of the year.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the twin auctions would make 2021 “the year of 5G”.

“In April 2021, the government will allocate high-band 5G spectrum (in the 26 GHz band), which will enable extremely fast, high-capacity services,” he said in a statement.

“In the second half of 2021, the government will allocate low band 5G spectrum (in the 850/900 MHz band), which will be crucial for broader geographic coverage of 5G services.”

Fletcher said the auctions would complement mid-band 5G spectrum that the government had already auctioned.

“We are making the low, mid and high bands available so that the telcos can provide better, faster and stronger 5G in Australia,” Fletcher said.