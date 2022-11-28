Gov's new privacy breach penalties pass parliament

By on
Gov's new privacy breach penalties pass parliament

With only minor wording change.

The government has secured passage of a sizable increase in civil penalties for organisations that experience “serious” or “repeated” privacy breaches.

The new penalties will come into effect a day after Royal Assent by the Governor-General.

The bill passed the senate on Monday with only one minor wording amendment, and was then approved by the lower house later in the afternoon.

The catalyst for government action was a series of high-profile privacy breaches in Australia, for which the maximum fine payable is $2.22 million.

Penalties are now up to $50 million, or 30 percent of adjusted turnover or three times any financial benefit obtained through data misuse for more egregious breaches.

“The government has wasted no time in responding to recent major data breaches,” Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement.

“We have announced, introduced and delivered legislation in just over a month. 

“These new, larger penalties send a clear message to large companies that they must do better to protect the data they collect.”

Senate passage had been on the cards since late last week when a senate committee recommended the bill be passed.

Opposition from segments of industry on the quantum of potential penalties did not lead to the penalty amounts being reduced.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australiabreachprivacysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence starts search for CIO

Defence starts search for CIO
Medibank breach prompts "intensifying" APRA scrutiny

Medibank breach prompts "intensifying" APRA scrutiny
AWS discloses AppSync vulnerability

AWS discloses AppSync vulnerability
DuluxGroup on the hunt for CISO

DuluxGroup on the hunt for CISO

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?