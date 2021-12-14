Governments approve $60m digital technologies academy

Lot Fourteen, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia. Precinct vision (indicative April 2021). Image courtesy Lot Fourteen

To be based in South Australia.

A $60 million digital technologies academy will open at Adelaide innovation precinct Lot Fourteen after funding was agreed by the federal and South Australian governments.

The academy is intended to strengthen Australia's IT workforce and is being built under the Adelaide City Deal.

It will now undergo "detailed project scoping" with construction intended to start in 2023.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said it was "absolutely vital" that the state had the capacity to train talent to fill the increase in "high-tech jobs [that] are coming online here" in the state.

Marshall added he wanted South Australia to be a "beacon" for major technology companies.

“Increasing digital skills and capabilities is crucial to drive innovation and productivity in South Australia, while enabling our businesses to remain internationally competitive," he said.

Lot Fourteen state project lead Di Dixon believes the new development "could be a highly complementary addition to the hi-tech research and industry focus at Lot Fourteen", which has already attracted presence from the major public cloud operators.

“A new educational facility, aligning closely with the vision and objectives of Lot Fourteen, would be another fantastic business attractor for the innovation district and the state,” Dixon said.

“Lot Fourteen provides companies with the opportunity for co-location with like-minded businesses, curating a collaborative ecosystem of entrepreneurs and innovators in space, defence, hi-tech and creative industries.”

The idea for an innovation hub at Lot Fourteen was first proposed in 2018 following the allocation of $400 million to repurpose the former site of the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

