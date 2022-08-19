Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Cyber Security minister Clair O’Neil has tasked her department with re-casting the cyber security strategy initiated by the former government.

A spokesperson for the minister told iTnews the government wants a more consultative approach to building the strategy.

In April, the Morrison government announced it would fund its $9.9 billion Project REDSPICE by cancelling Defence’s SkyGuarding drone package.

The Australian broke the news of the change of direction.

“Australia’s next cyber security strategy will be a whole of nation effort,” minister O’Neil told iTnews in an e-mailed statement.

“It will be grounded in sovereign capability, with a plan for the future workforce and growth of the cyber security sector, including Australian cyber SMEs.

“It will build resiliency, with real engagement and industry alliances to deal with cyber shocks in an assured, not anxious way”, the minister said.

“It will look ahead, to include the role of critical technologies, our partnerships through the Quad and international norms and standards.

“And it will be truly strategic, in how it contributes to Australia’s economic growth and as part of our national security posture, including securing supply chains.”

A spokesperson for the minister told iTnews: “This is a significant piece of public policy, and she wants as much industry input as possible.”

According to The Australian, the details of the revised strategy are likely to be canvassed next Tuesday, when outgoing Telstra CEO Andy Penn, as chair of the government’s cyber industry advisory committee, delivers a speech to the National Press Club.