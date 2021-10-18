Gov to begin issuing vaccine passports for international travel

By on
Gov to begin issuing vaccine passports for international travel

As SA begins mySA GOV app integration pilot.

The government will begin issuing internationally recognised vaccination certificates to Australians fully immunised against Covid-19 this week in preparation for the resumption of travel.

From Tuesday, those with a valid passport who have had two jabs recorded in the Australian immunisation register will be able to obtain a pass through myGov or the Medicare Express Plus app.

It will allow Australians to depart the country when borders begin to open, starting with NSW from November 1.

The cross-border certificate, which will be available to print or download, features a QR code that border officials can scan to verify a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status.

The Visible Digital Seal (VDS) technology uses the ePassport public key infrastructure that has been recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) since 2004.

Border officials will be able to authenticate a certificate using ePassport readers or the VDS-NC Checker app that has been developed by the Australia Passport Office.

It is also compatible with digital wallets and Covid-19 travel apps like the International Air Transport Association Travel Pass that Qantas has adopted.  

The apps allows airlines to verify whether international travellers have been fully vaccinated and returned a negative Covid-19 test prior to travel.

The planned launch of the internationally recognised certificates comes as South Australia begins a three-week pilot of domestic vaccination certificates through the mySA GOV app.

The VaxCheck pilot, which follows the lead of NSW and Victoria last week, will initially be limited to 50 participants who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

NSW last week became the first to begin offering vaccine certificates through its Service NSW app across the state.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
coronavirus covid19 federal government governmentit software

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations

AWS cautions gov against rushing in more cyber security regulations
Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams
CBA to treat its software like "food in the fridge"

CBA to treat its software like "food in the fridge"
Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Digital Nation

HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?