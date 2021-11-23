Gov says 'community' expected it to have cyber incident intervention powers

By on
Gov says 'community' expected it to have cyber incident intervention powers

Streamlined bill passes both houses of parliament.

The government can now add “last resort” cyber security incident response takeover to its list of powers after a bill containing them passed the senate last night.

The takeover powers were carved out of a broader bill and reintroduced to parliament in late October, passing the lower house the same day and now passing the senate as well.

The powers remain deeply unpopular among industry operators, including the tech giants, which say the takeover powers in particular are “unworkable”.

That opposition did not prevent passage of the powers, however, with senator Perin Davey, the Nationals whip in the senate, lauding the government’s consultation on the new powers.

Davey also said that there was a “strong community expectation” that the government should be able to intervene in cyber security incidents across a range of critical infrastructure sectors.

These sectors include energy, communications, financial services, defence industry, higher education and research, data storage or processing, food and grocery, health care and medical, space technology, transport, and water and sewerage.

“The government assistance powers … [in] this bill have been proposed as a result of the consultations, which revealed a strong community expectation that, in emergency circumstances and as a matter of last resort, the government will use its technical expertise to protect Australia’s national interests and restore the functioning of essential services,” Davey told the senate.

“The government recognises that industry should - and will usually - be the first responder to the vast majority of cyber security incidents, with the support of government where necessary. 

“Collaborative resolution will always remain the most effective method of resolving an incident, and that is why it’s the government’s first preference to work with industries and with our critical infrastructure providers to maintain our national security. 

“However under the provisions in this bill, the government does maintain the ultimate responsibility, as would be expected by the Australian public.”

The Greens tried unsuccessfully to pass an amendment to have the senate note - among other things - the lack of support from “key stakeholders in the logistics, technology, and education sectors, among others”, “insufficient consultation”, and the serious nature of the powers.

Davey reiterated on multiple occasions that the “government assistance” powers were “last resort”.

“The intervention power may only be authorised once the Minister for Home Affairs has sought agreement from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence,” she said.

“It is not a free-for-all. 

“There are protections built in to ensure it is only used as a mechanism of last resort.”

She said consultations had spanned thousands of participants and hundreds of submissions across several processes.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
critical infrastructure cyber federal government governmentit incident power security takeover

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels

Service NSW to bring facial verification to digital channels
Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years

Vandals topple second Vic NBN wireless tower in four years
Chris 21 payroll software provider hit by suspected ransomware attack

Chris 21 payroll software provider hit by suspected ransomware attack
NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?