Google's US$2.1 billion Fitbit deal faces EU antitrust probe

By on
Google's US$2.1 billion Fitbit deal faces EU antitrust probe
Source: Reuters

Data pledge not enough.

Google's US$2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation next week, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Alphabet Inc unit Google this month offered not to use Fitbit's health data to help it target ads in an attempt to address EU antitrust concerns. The opening of a full-scale investigation suggests that this is not sufficient.

The deal, announced last November, would see Google compete with market leader Apple and Samsung in the fitness-tracking and smart-watch market, alongside others including Huawei and Xiaomi.

The European Commission, which will launch the probe following the end of its preliminary review on August 4, is expected to make use of the four-month long investigation to explore in depth the use of data in healthcare, one of the people said.

The Commission declined to comment. Google reiterated previous comments, saying the deal is about devices and not data.

"The wearables space is crowded, and we believe the combination of Google and Fitbit's hardware efforts will increase competition in the sector, benefiting consumers and making the next generation of devices better and more affordable," a spokeswoman said.

Google's data pledge has drawn criticism from healthcare providers, wearables rivals and privacy advocates for not addressing their concerns that the deal would boost its dominance in the online search market and its trove of data.

News agency MLex was the first to report the imminent EU investigation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
alphabet antitrust eu fitbit google hardware

Most Read Articles

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month

NBN residential user consumes 34TB in a month
Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal

Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal
Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack

Garmin goes down after suspected ransomware attack
NAB's 'people analytics' architect to leave in August

NAB's 'people analytics' architect to leave in August
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?