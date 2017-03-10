Google's Sydney cloud launch still months away

By on
Google's Sydney cloud launch still months away

Fourth in line alongside London.

The launch of Google's Cloud Platform in Sydney is still months away, with the technology giant keeping tight-lipped on a debut date and the products that will be made available down under.

Sydney was one of 11 new regions for Google cloud announced in September last year.

At the time the company would only say that the region would come online in 2017.

At the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco today, Google's head of technical infrastructure Urs Hölzle said GCP would launch in Sydney after new regions in Singapore and Northern Virginia went live.

The pair will come online in the next two months, he said, and Sydney and London will follow "shortly after that".

Google declined to provide a specific launch date to iTnews.

It has committed to having three zones available in Sydney, but could launch with just two and expand later.

The company also won't say which Google Cloud Platform products will be available in Australia; it does not offer a full suite of GCP services in all regions.

However, in a side session at the conference Google software engineers revealed Virtual Private Cloud would be one of the GCP products available in Sydney before the end of the year.

Google has been on a hiring spree in Sydney to bolster its local operations in preparation for the launch.

As first reported by iTnews sister site CRN earlier this week, Google is currently recruiting for a head of Google cloud A/NZ, a head of APAC SMB partner operations, as well as several cloud solution architects.

The company announced three new cloud regions in the Netherlands, Canada, and California today.

Google is also dropping its prices for core GCP product Compute Engine and offering a "committed use" discount for customers who make long-term committments.

Signing up to a one or three-year deal can result in a discount of up to 57 percent off Compute Engine, Google said. The discounts are based on the total amount of CPU and RAM purchased.

General pricing for Compute Engine will also drop, by 5 percent in the US, 4.9 percent in Europe, and 8 percent in Tokyo, and the free tier trial has been extended from 60 days to one year, Google said.

Allie Coyne attended Google Cloud Next as a guest of Google

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud google software sydney

Most Read Articles

NBN Co starts replacing FTTN in network rollout

NBN Co starts replacing FTTN in network rollout
Exclusive: NBN Co's three-year construction plan

Exclusive: NBN Co's three-year construction plan
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
NBN Co masters the fixed-to-wireless flip

NBN Co masters the fixed-to-wireless flip
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?