Google's Australian quantum computing research program takes shape
Dr Marika Kieferova and professor Michael Bremner
Links up with four Australian universities.

The quantum computing research priorities of Google’s Digital Future Initiative are taking shape, with the search giant announcing four new Australian university partnerships.

Following Google’s hires earlier this month to drive AI research, the organisation has turned its attention to quantum computing.

Google has published a blog post announcing it is expanding its quantum computing research investments with Macquarie University and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and is launching new partnership with the University of Sydney and UNSW.

Quantum program lead Dr Marika Kieferova is tasked with coordinating the collaborations and representing the quantum research team in Australia.

“This collaborative research will help tackle issues of global significance and will span the gamut from quantum algorithms and quantum hardware research,” Google AI quantum team engineering vice president Hartmut Neven said.

“Teams will look into ways to make quantum computing useful and usable, exploring application fields like sensing, communications and materials science”.

Google’s blog post cited four examples of the quantum algorithm work the company wants to boost under the Digital Future Initiative:

  • Macquarie University’s professor Dominic Berry is a specialist in simulating quantum systems on quantum computers, which can be applied to designing new materials and chemicals for products as diverse as fertilisers and EV batteries;
  • Professor Susan Coppersmith of UNSW is an expert in condensed matter physics, and is researching building quantum processors using conventional electronics materials like silicon and germanium;
  • Associate Professor Ivan Kassal at the University of Sydney is developing new quantum algorithms for simulating chemical reactions, to better understand how pollution affects our atmosphere and ecosystems;
  • Professor Michael Bremner of UTS specialises in identifying quantum computing applications that outperform classical computers.

"Teams will look into ways to make quantum computing useful and usable, exploring application fields like sensing, communications and materials science – which have the potential to change how we interact with our world," Google said.

The Digital Future Initiative was announced in November last year, and earlier this month, Google appointed Grace Chung and professor Peter Bartlett to jointly lead the project.

