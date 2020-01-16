Google's Advanced Protection Program adds support for iOS security keys

By on
Google's Advanced Protection Program adds support for iOS security keys

Simpler way to use anti-phishing security measure.

Internet users targeted by spies, hackers and government assassins can now use hardware security keys in Android and Apple iOS smartphones to securely access Google services after the online giant tweaked its Advanced Protection Program.

Google's Advanced Protection Program was introduced in October 2017 and is a free service aimed at especially exposed users such as journalists, activists, and business leaders whose personal accounts may be subject to phishing attacks.

It utilises hardware security keys to protect against unauthorised account access, replacing two-step verification via short messaging service texts and Google Authenticator.

Using hardware security keys solely for account access is a very effective way to stop phishing attacks completely, a study published by Google in May last year showed.

Despite the robust security provided by the keys, users have found them difficult and expensive to obtain, Google recognised.

Keeping track of a main hardware security key and a backup one is a burden for users, and Google's product manager for APP acknowledged that "we haven't made it easy enough to enrol [in the program]".

Google has now simplified APP by adding support for hardware security keys built into Android and Apple iPhone handsets, obviating the need to carry and keep track of additional access control devices.

Enrolling in APP with a recent smartphone running iOS 10,0 or higher requires users to first sign in to the Google Smart Lock app to activate the iPhone security key.

After the security key activation in Smart Lock is done, users can enrol in APP by visiting g.co/advancedprotection.

Android users can simply visit the above website and activate and enrol in APP with one click.

In both cases, Google's Chrome web browser has to be used. Other browsers are not supported for APP enrolment.

After enrolling in APP, Google strongly recommends that users register a backup security key for their accounts and keep it in a safe place in case they lose their phones, to avoid being locked out of services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
advanced protection google phishing security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019
NBN Co upgrades small portion of slow FTTN services to full fibre

NBN Co upgrades small portion of slow FTTN services to full fibre
IBM appoints new Asia Pacific chief

IBM appoints new Asia Pacific chief
Vodafone claims all NBN services are uncommercial

Vodafone claims all NBN services are uncommercial
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?