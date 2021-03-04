Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

By on
Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

From within its Chrome browser.

Google will not build or use alternate tools to track web browsing traffic once it begins phasing out existing technology from its Chrome browser next year in a move that will reshape how online advertising works.

Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, which for decades has enabled online ads, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States.

Privacy activists for years have criticised tech companies including Google for using cookies to gather web browsing records across websites they don't own, enabling them to develop profiles on users' interests to serve personalised ads.

Now, Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data, though it continues to test ways for businesses to target ads to large groups of anonymous users with common interests.

"Keeping the internet open and accessible for everyone requires all of us to do more to protect privacy — and that means an end to not only third-party cookies, but also any technology used for tracking individual people as they browse the web," Google said in the blog post.

Rival advertising tech companies are building tools to identify users across the web anonymously, including Criteo SA and The Trade Desk.

Both companies saw their shares drop in January 2020 immediately after Google first announced it would eliminate cookies, but have risen consistently over the past year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
behaviour cookie google internet software tracking traffic web

Sponsored Whitepapers

Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training

Events

Most Read Articles

TPG Telecom to start enticing NBN customers to move

TPG Telecom to start enticing NBN customers to move
Infosys scores another $40m for Centrelink payments engine build

Infosys scores another $40m for Centrelink payments engine build
CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR

CBA becomes first 'Big 4' data recipient under CDR
NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul

NSW Police green-lights Mark43 for $1bn COPS overhaul
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?