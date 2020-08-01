Google says 20 US states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Google says 20 US states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Representing about 45 percent of the country's population.

Google said that 20 US states and territories, representing about 45 percent of the country's population, are "exploring" contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple.

In addition, the company said public health authorities in 16 countries and regions outside the United States had launched apps using the Apple-Google tool.

They include Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Northern Ireland, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Uruguay.

The technology enables app users to track encounters with other people through Bluetooth signals and anonymously notify contacts if they later become infected with the virus.

Google had previously said in May that three states - Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina - would be launching apps using the exposure notification tool.

But South Carolina lawmakers halted the release of the state's app last month, while Alabama officials are still weighing the launch of their completed app.

North Dakota's app has yet to launch.

On Friday, Google said the first of the US apps would be released in the "coming weeks."

It added that its system with Apple now enables apps launched by different countries to talk to each other, allowing contact-logging to continue even when users cross borders.

