Google rolling out age verification on YouTube, Play Store in Australia

By on
Google rolling out age verification on YouTube, Play Store in Australia

May request ID or credit card be uploaded.

Australian users of YouTube and Google Play will soon need to verify their age to view mature content, as Google looks to satisfy new legislative requirements on its platforms.

The web giant will introduce the new age assurance step over the next month in response to the federal government’s Online Safety (Restricted Access Systems) Declaration 2022.

The declaration, a component of the Online Safety Act, requires platforms to take steps to limit the exposure of those under 18 to pornography and other age-inappropriate material.

Similar requirements for its online platforms exist in Europe and the United Kingdom through the EU Audiovisual Media Services Directive.

Government affairs and public policy senior manager Samantha Yorke said in a blog post  the new mechanism continues Google’s efforts to ensure “age-appropriate experiences”.

As part of the new age assurance step, users could be required to upload an image of their government ID or credit card to verify their age.

“Some Australian users may be asked to provide additional proof of age when attempting to watch mature content on YouTube or downloading content on Google Play,” Yorke said.

“If our systems are unable to establish that a viewer is above the age of 18, we will request that they provide a valid ID or credit card to verify their age.”

Google considers driver’s licences, proof of age cards or passports valid forms of identity in Australia, according to its support page.

ID documents will stored by Google until a user’s “date of birth is successfully verified” and then deleted.

It may also use the ID to “improve [its] verification services for Google products and protect against fraud and abuse”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
googlegoogle playonline safety actprivacysecurityverificationyoutube

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset
Optus wants gov response to OTTs 'free riding' on telco networks

Optus wants gov response to OTTs 'free riding' on telco networks
Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter

Tabcorp takes to Google-made Flutter
ANU to go passwordless

ANU to go passwordless

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?