Google lands Telstra cyber security strategist

By on
Kate Healy (Credit: LinkedIn)

First senior security appointment for local cloud business.

Google has landed the services of Telstra’s principal cyber security strategist Kate Healy, marking the first senior hire into its A/NZ cloud security practice.

Healy revealed the change in a LinkedIn post late on Monday this week.

“Looking forward to getting my feet under the desk in my new role and sharing knowledge on Google Cloud security,” Healy wrote.

Healy has spent the past three years as Telstra's principal cybersecurity strategist, working “with the CISOs of Australia's largest organisations, understanding their cyber strategy and advising on industry trends and innovations.”

“I also showcase Telstra's cyber talent and capability with our customers, unearthing opportunities for co-creation and innovation,” she said on her profile.

Healy has also held security roles at several banks, including CBA and NAB in Australia, and Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

While Google has always had security specialists aligned to its A/NZ cloud business, iTnews understands Healy is the company’s first senior hire to the security practice.

A Telstra spokesperson was contacted for comment on Healy’s vacated role at the telco.

The telco also recently lost its Asia Pacific chief information security officer Berin Lautenbach to Toll Group - replaced by Services Australia's CISO Narelle Devine - and its general manager for cyber security operations and threat management Grant McKechnie to Endeavour Group.

