Google hit by worldwide service accessibility issue

By on
Google hit by worldwide service accessibility issue

Company confirms 'majority of users' were impacted.

Google was hit by a worldwide outage late on Monday Australian time with users reporting 500 errors and access issues across its range of consumer-facing cloud services.

The company confirmed the issues in a brief status notification.

“We're aware of a problem ... affecting a majority of users,” the company said.

Affected users were “unable to access” all services from Gmail, Docs and Drive to consumer services like YouTube and Google Maps.

The company said that the issues started at about 10.55am AEDT. Some services - including Gmail - were operational again by 11.30pm.

The scale of the outage was quickly apparent on social channels like Twitter, where Google quickly started to trend, racking up over 1 million mentions in the first 30 minutes.

Some users were able to access YouTube and other services by opening them in an Incognito window in the Chrome browser; iTnews was able to successfully do so.

That appeared to confirm a theory that the primary issue was with Google Accounts, which caused users to be unable to authenticate in order to access any Google-owned services or third-party services that allow users to login with their Google credentials.

The company’s Google.com search engine did not appear to be impacted by the problems, nor did its business-focused cloud platform (GCP) services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud global google outage

Sponsored Whitepapers

The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner

Events

Most Read Articles

Digital ID finally comes to myGov

Digital ID finally comes to myGov
SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers

SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers
Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers

Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers
Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data

Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?