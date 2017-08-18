Google gives Aussie Android users its Assistant

Will be available for 6.0 Marshmallow and 7.0 Nougat.

Google has expanded its virtual Assistant service in Australia to all smartphones running the newer Android 6.0 Marshmallow and 7.0 Nougat versions.

Until now, Google's artificial intelligence Assistant was only available locally on the company's own Pixel smartphone, Home speaker, and Allo messaging app.

The service will now automatically come to Nougat and Marshmallow-based Android phones with Google Play Services.

It will also be made available on "some recently announced partner devices" like the Nokia 3, 5, 6, and 8, the search giant said.

The Assistant can perform a range of voice-activated tasks including playing songs from YouTube Music, Google Play Music, and Spotify, as well as users' own playlists.

It can also answer queries about day to day issues, do translations and simple calculations, set reminders and tell the weather.

Users long press the home button or say 'OK Google' to activate the service.

Localised Australian services include dollar conversions, information on tourist attractions, flight number confirmations, and weather, Google said.

 
