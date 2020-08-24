Fortescue manages bushfire threat from space

By on
Fortescue manages bushfire threat from space
Prescribed burning at FMG's Christmas Creek site. Source: FMG

Undertakes 'fire scar' mapping.

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) has developed a remote sensing tool to protect its staff and assets in the Pilbara by understanding the past impact and incidence of bushfires.

The ASX-listed miner’s health and safety team partnered with its geospatial services division to develop the new capability using multi-spectral satellite data fed into complex algorithms to identify traces of previous fires.

By analysing and identifying vegetation that had previously been burnt, FMG was able to create ‘fire scar’ mapping that showed the age and amount of regrowth since previous fires, the company said in its annual sustainability report [pdf].

‘Fuel age’ data, as FMG refers to it, can be used to determine the potential severity of a bushfire when combined with other data including the vegetation type, density and surrounding terrain.

It can be used to map out the best places to conduct low-intensity prescribed burns to reduce the amount of combustible material and create a more varied landscape of fuel ages.

The Australian National University’s Institute for Space is working on a similar project where a constellation of mini-satellites is set up to gather data to help inform emergency agencies such as the NSW Rural Fire Service on how they can manage fuel loads to try and prevent a repeat of the previous fire season’s unprecedented 240-day long run of bushfires.

FMG has already been able to act on insights gathered from the project, undertaking a prescribed burn near the accommodation village at its Christmas Creek mine earlier this year.

In addition to reducing the risk to workers’ safety and the company’s assets, the ongoing bushfire risk management program is set to minimise disruption at the remote facilities.

FMG's fire scar map
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fmg fortescue fortescue metals group hardware miningit projects remote sensing satellite software space

Most Read Articles

NBN Co agrees to pay up for slow internet, poor service

NBN Co agrees to pay up for slow internet, poor service
Woolworths used $0 eGift cards as 'identifiers' for priority online delivery

Woolworths used $0 eGift cards as 'identifiers' for priority online delivery
Google weaponises search platform in fight against proposed media code

Google weaponises search platform in fight against proposed media code
Home Affairs shifts national real-time intelligence system to Azure cloud

Home Affairs shifts national real-time intelligence system to Azure cloud
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?