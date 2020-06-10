Flinders Uni taps Workday in HR overhaul

Flinders University has launched Workday HCM as its new human resources platform as part of a larger digital overhaul of systems spanning teaching, research and administration.

The move to Workday is billed as an opportunity to enable the People & Culture team at Flinders to transition from a transactional focus to an advisory partnership role.

Steve Barrett, director of People & Culture, said Flinders is also rethinking 100 HR processes by bringing together planning, recruitment and talent development on a single cloud platform.

“We’ve reviewed and refined over ninety of our processes with a focus on making life easier for our people and removing time consuming administrative processes,” Barrett said.

Flinders chief information officer Kerrie Campbell added that the work being done with HR will be used to inform future projects as part of the digital overhaul.

“Workday will allow us to secure, manage and utilise our workforce data more effectively and will unlock many opportunities, including further technology changes in coming months,” Campbell said.

“What it’s about is ensuring our people are supported to be the best they can be.”

The expansion of People & Culture’s role is also expected to bring greater engagement with staff, benefit staff development and improve job satisfaction and productivity.

Flinders has already implemented a range of new systems using Microsoft’s three-cloud set-up, which included replacing its aging, bespoke customer relationship management system (CRM) with Dynamics 365.

cloud digital transformation education educationit hr software workday

