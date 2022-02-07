FinTech Australia appoints new CEO

FinTech Australia appoints new CEO
Andrew Porter

Following the departure of Rebecca Schot-Guppy.

FinTech Australia has selected Andrew Porter as its new CEO after Rebecca Schot-Guppy stepped down from the position in August last year.

The fintech association represents over 420 such companies and is a strong advocate for the development of the sector.

Schot-Guppy resigned from the role last year, telling iTnews at the time that leaving “was the hardest decision of [her] life”.

Porter said today that taking on the responsibility to lead “one of Australia’s key voices and influencers” in the fintech industry “is a huge honour”.

“I have been given the opportunity to give back to the industry I have loved being a part of from its earliest days, and to help foster its growth at a critically innovative juncture,’ Porter said.

Porter said FinTech Australia could "lead the way in defining fintech as a career path from high school through to tertiary education."

“This is key to supporting a stronger and more innovative local fintech industry, which is vital for the growth of the Australian economy," he said.   

Chair Simone Joyce said the appointment marked "the next phase in FinTech Australia’s work of stewarding the growth of the industry”.

Porter joins FinTech Australia with a long history as a financial services investor, with a portfolio including cloud-based platform Lawcadia and CryptoSpend, which released a card for spending crypto in partnership with Visa.

Porter was also a previous board advisor to FlashX, a payment company which simplifies cross-border payment requirements, and chief investment officer for over two years at investment firm Aventine Capital, overseeing tech startup investments.

Porter was also previously managing director for Australia at WorldFirst for over seven years as well as holding numerous senior roles at OFX and Travelex.

