Feros Care wins iTnews Benchmark Award for best healthcare project

Feros Care has taken out the iTnews Benchmark Award for best healthcare project for its integration of Google Assistant technologies into its in-home aged care services.

Using Google Actions and the DialogFlow natural language processor along with custom APIs, Feros Care was able to create a voice activated system that connected with its MyFeros portal, used for everything from checking appointments to requesting assistance.

The portal captures every client interaction, including medical interventions and advice, to help seniors self-manage their experience to boost independence while reducing their reliance on the company’s call centre.

The conversational tone of the smart assistant overcomes many of the user-experience and accessibility issues aged care residents had with other digital interfaces.

Feros Care used Google Actions and the DialogFlow natural language processor along with custom APIs to build the functionality, and have since gone on to integrate it with smart home devices such as locks to save clients the trouble (and large amount of time) of having to get up to open the door for Feros’ service providers when an appointment is scheduled.

Clients can also use the service to check who those service providers are by accessing cards sent to their TVs through Google Hub and Chromecast - a service which has proved to be immensely comforting when a regular nurse, cleaner or occupational therapist is away.

Residents have welcomed the new technologies into their home and have had over 2400 messages delivered through the assistant.

You can read more about Feros Care's work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.