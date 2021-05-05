Facebook's Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers

Up more than 40 percent from a year earlier.

Facebook's Workplace tool has reached 7 million paid subscribers, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home, fuelling demand for enterprise connectivity platforms, such as Workplace, Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Workplace had 5 million paid users in May 2020.

Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, versus 115 million in October, Microsoft said last week.

In October, Facebook announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies use Workplace to meet the challenges of remote working.

Workplace, which is developed and run from Facebook's offices in London, was launched in 2016.

