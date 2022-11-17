Ex-Westpac, CBA tech leader brought in to make new CHESS moves for ASX

Ex-Westpac, CBA tech leader brought in to make new CHESS moves for ASX

Leads core replacement redesign.

The Australian Securities Exchange has announced former Westpac technology executive Tim Whiteley will lead the next phase of CHESS replacement as project director.

The ASX this morning changed direction on the CHESS replacement, pulling the pin on a blockchain-based platform to underpin it, and heading back to the drawing board on solution design.

It also said that “a project director with extensive technology transformation experience has been appointed for the next phase of the CHESS replacement project", without naming the executive.

That came later on an investor call, with Tim Whiteley, a former technology GM at Westpac, announced to take on the role.

“Tim is a highly experienced executive with a lot of experience leading technology transformation in the financial services industry, and he'll report directly to me,” ASX managing director and CEO Helen Lofthouse said.

Whiteley will first focus on revisiting the solution design for the CHESS replacement project, establishing new project governance arrangements and identifying delivery partners to take the project forward. according to Lofthouse.

At Westpac, Whiteley spent time as general manager of its customer service hub, and before that as general manager of application development within Group Technology.

He was at the 'big four' bank for almost seven years, leaving at the start of 2022. He has since been advising "financial services and ASX 200 companies with technology-led transformation programs."

Whiteley is also a former long-time CBA technology leader and project delivery specialist.

