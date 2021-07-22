Ex-Service NSW CSTO lands at Deloitte Australia

Former Service NSW chief technology and security officer Michael Cracroft has joined Deloitte Australia as a director for cyber and cloud.

Cracroft announced his new role in the consulting giant’s risk advisory services arm in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“I am very excited to share I am now a part of Deloitte Australia's risk advisory services as director cyber – cloud,” he wrote.

“My passion for enabling positive change and transformation sits at the apex of supporting organisations and teams to manage cyber security and digital transformation in this role.

“I look forward to sharing my experience and insight to scale and support more people, businesses and ultimately communities to navigate the opportunities and challenges we all are facing.”

Cracroft comes to Deloitte Australia with two decades of experience in government IT shops, most recently as Service NSW's CSTO.

He left the central service delivery agency after two-and-a-half years in March, around the same time that Service NSW appointed Melissa Clemens as its chief security officer.

Prior to Service NSW, Cracroft spent three years at the then NSW Department of Industry as an architecture, security and products director, hybrid cloud manger and infrastructure manager.

He has also worked at the NSW Office of Water and NSW Department of Water and Energy, which are now part of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

“Deloitte is thrilled to welcome Michael to the team,” cyber partner Ian Blatchford told iTnews.

“Michael’s in-depth cyber and cloud experience within NSW government will be of great value to our clients in their journeys to secure and modernise their environments.

“Michael will be working with a broad range of organisations to help them manage the ever-increasing cyber risks they face in a connected digital world.”