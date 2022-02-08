Ex-Sensis CIO moves to Vanguard

Yellow Pages publisher Thryv Australia, previously called Sensis, has lost its chief information officer of three years Aman Sahani to investment management firm Vanguard.

Sahani is set to join Vanguard as its new Asia Pacific CIO, overseeing a 200-strong IT division out of the company’s head off in Melbourne.

He will replace Kim Petersen, who has subsequently become head of international systems for Vanguard in the United States after three years as its Asia Pacific CIO.

Sahani comes to Vanguard after five-and-a-half years at Sensis, which rebranded as Thryv Australia in October last year after it was sold by Telstra and Platinum Equity for $257 million.

He spent the past three years at the company as CIO and before that as its head of core systems for more than two years.

Sahani has also worked at Australia Post, DWS, NAB, ANZ, Telstra and RMIT during his 20-year career.

Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said Sahani would bring “deep technical expertise and passion for innovation” to the company at an important time.

The company is continuing to transform its direct-to-investor business, while bringing its new superannuation fund to market.

Sahani is expected to lead the team “in delivering efficient, modern [and] scalable technology and infrastructure solutions to drive client success”.

“We look forward to welcoming Aman to Vanguard, and as a member of the Australian executive team,” Shrimski said.

Shrimski also thanked Petersen for her “services to the Australian business, having overseen a period of rapid growth and transformation in Vanguard systems and technology”.

