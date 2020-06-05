Europe pins hopes on smarter coronavirus contact tracing apps

European countries cautiously emerging from the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic are looking to a second generation of contact tracing apps to help contain further outbreaks.

The latest apps have big advantages over earlier ones as they work on Apple’s iPhone, one of the most popular smartphones in Europe, and do not rely on centralised databases that could compromise privacy.

Switzerland, Latvia and Italy have opted for Bluetooth short-range radio for their apps, based on technology from Apple and Google that securely logs exchanges on the smartphones of people who have been near each other.

Around 30 percent of smartphones in Europe run on Apple’s iOS operating system, with nearly all of the rest using Google’s Android. Together they host 99 percent of the world’s smartphones.

“The fundamental challenge will be if the second wave comes,” said Ingmars Pukis, a board member at mobile network operator LMT, which is backing the Latvian app.

“We hope we will be ready with sufficient functionality and penetration to manage a future outbreak.”

Dozens of countries have launched or plan contact tracing apps using either Bluetooth or location-tracking technology to notify people quickly of possible coronavirus exposure, with China, South Korea and India using more invasive approaches.

However, developers of the Swiss-Covid app hope to show that it can contribute to Switzerland’s broader “test, trace, isolate and quarantine” strategy, without even knowing where people come into contact.

The Bluetooth-based app is now being trialled after army volunteers tested whether it could work in settings such as a cafeteria lunch, a train journey, a shop queue or a house party.

The Swiss app is intended to complement manual contact tracing, with a phone call from a tracer as well as an app notification providing double confirmation that a person is at risk.

“Hopefully there will be a strong overlap,” said Marcel Salathe, a digital epidemiologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

Several other countries, including Estonia, Finland, Ireland and Portugal, are working on similar decentralized apps.

There are still potential flaws as Bluetooth was not originally designed to accurately measure distance. And while mass public take-up is needed for such apps to work, relatively few elderly people, who are at greatest risk, have smartphones.

Latvia is bolting on extra features, with users getting an exposure notification given the option to share their number and get a call from a contact tracer. In a delicate trade-off between privacy and utility, it will be possible in a planned update to share health symptoms and receive advice.