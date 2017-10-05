EU takes Ireland to court for failing to claim Apple tax bill

Has not recovered up to €13 billion of taxes.

The European Commission is taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to €13 billion euros (A$19.5 billion) of tax due from Apple.

The commission ordered the US tech giant in August 2016 to pay the unpaid taxes as it ruled the firm had received illegal state aid, one of a number of deals the EU has targeted between multinationals and usually smaller EU states.

"More than one year after the commission adopted this decision, Ireland has still not recovered the money, also not in part," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"We, of course, understand that recovery in certain cases may be more complex than in others, and we are always ready to assist. But member states need to make sufficient progress to restore competition," she added.

The commission said the deadline for Ireland to implement its decision had been January 3 this year and that, until the aid was recovered, the company continued to benefit from an illegal advantage.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

