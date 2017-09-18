Equifax's top tech execs leave 'effective immediately'

Credit rating giant Equifax has swapped out its chief security and chief information officers following the growing data breach scandal that saw sensitive information on 143 million people being leaked.

Equifax said in a statement that CSO Susan Mauldin and CIO David Webb were "retiring" with immediate effect.

The company named Mark Rohrwasser as interim chief information office and Russ Ayres as interim chief security officer.

Rohrwasser has led the company's international IT operations, and Ayres was a vice president in the IT organisation.

The company also confirmed that Mandiant, the threat intelligence arm of the cyber firm FireEye, has been brought on to help investigate the breach.

It said Mandiant was brought in on August 2 after Equifax's security team initially observed "suspicious network traffic" on July 29 US time.

Lawmakers, regulators and consumers have sharply criticised Equifax's response to the breach as slow, inadequate and confusing.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren kicked off a new round of attacks on Equifax over the weekend by introducing a bill along with 11 other senators to allow consumers to freeze their credit for free.

A credit freeze prevents thieves from applying for a loan using another person's information.

Warren also signalled in a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency she helped create in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, that it may require extra powers to ensure closer federal oversight of credit reporting agencies.

Warren also wrote letters to Equifax and rival credit monitoring agencies TransUnion and Experian , federal regulators and the US Government Accountability Office to see if new federal legislation was needed to protect consumers.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and more than 30 others in a state group investigating the breach acknowledged that Equifax has agreed to give free credit monitoring to hack victims but pressed the company to stop collecting any money to monitor or freeze credit.

"Selling a fee-based product that competes with Equifax's own free offer of credit monitoring services to victims of Equifax's own data breach is unfair," Jepsen said.

The chairman and ranking member of the Senate subcommittee on Social Security urged Social Security Administration to consider nullifying its contract with Equifax and consider making the company ineligible for future government contracts.

The two senators, Republican Bill Cassidy and Democrat Sherrod Brown, said they were concerned that personal information maintained by the Social Security Administration may also be at risk because the agency worked with Equifax to build its E-Authentication security platform.

Up to 400,000 Britons affected by data leak

Equifax said on Friday that data on up to 400,000 Britons was stolen in the hack because it was stored in the United States.

The data included names, email addresses and telephone numbers but not street addresses or financial data, Equifax said.

Canada's office of the privacy commissioner said that it has launched an investigation into the data breach.

Equifax is still working to determine the number of Canadians affected, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said in a statement.