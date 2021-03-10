Epic Games takes on Google in Australia

Epic Games is suing Google in the Federal Court of Australia over what it claims are anti-competitive behaviours around the way apps are sold via the Play Store.

The games developer alleges Google contravened Australian consumer and competition laws by not allowing Android users to download apps outside of the Play Store.

In the Play Store, developers are charged a 30 percent commission to use Google's payment services to sell in-app content.

Epic Games branded the commission level a "supra-competitive price" in its statement of claim [pdf].

The lawsuit follows similar action against Apple last year, after Apple removed Epic Games' most popular offering “Fortnite” from its store in August.

“Fortnite”, which has over 350 million global users, was removed after Apple claimed Epic Games violated the company's in-app payment guidelines.

Google also removed the game from the Google Play store around the same time following Epic Games addition of a direct payment processing option for “Fortnite” players on Android devices.

Epic Games stated in its latest lawsuit this enabled Android users to save 20 percent on the price of in-app content "compared to the price charged if the consumer selected Google Play billing as the payment processor."

The developer alleged Google’s actions were "harmful", hindered innovation, "reduced consumer choice and inflated prices."

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating Apple for operating an alleged app store stronghold.

The European Commission has also begun an enquiry into Apple’s commission fee.