Entries open for iTnews Benchmark Awards 2023

December 15 deadline.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are back for 2023, honouring Australia’s most successful and impactful IT projects.

For 10 years, the awards have given organisations an opportunity to gain recognition for ambition, innovation and the value they have delivered to government, industry and customers.

The awards also provide participants with the opportunity to celebrate their technology teams' extraordinary contributions to their organisation’s success.

Awards alumni includes the likes of CBA, Carsales, Transport for NSW, Super Retail Group, the Reserve Bank of Australia and last year’s major prize winner, Australia Post.

This year we have introduced two new Awards; the Best Sustainability Project and best Not-For-Profit Project Award

This year’s award categories include;
  • Best Federal Government Project 
  • Best State Government Project 
  • Best Local Government Project
  • Best Industrial Project 
  • Best Agricultural Project 
  • Best Not for profit Project 
  • Best Education Project 
  • Best Health Project
  • Best Finance Industry 
  • Best Consumer Project 
  • Best Sustainability Project 
  • Talent Management Award 
One project will be selected as Australian Technology Project of the Year.
 
Entries close at 11pm December Thursday December 15, 2022, so we encourage you to begin preparing your entry now! 
