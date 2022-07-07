Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles

Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles
EndeavourX director Claire Smith (centre).

Offers training for new recruits.

Endeavour Group - the retail liquor and hotel operator demerged from Woolworths last year - is on a recruitment drive to find 300 new technology team members.

The company wants to push its technology, data and digital capabilities, but is finding already-skilled workers in short supply.

It is targeting data scientists, data analysts, data engineers, software engineers, product managers, platform managers, solution managers, designers and business analysts as roles to be filled.

EndeavourX - a digital and innovation arm that uses the naming convention of former owner Woolworths - is recruiting roughly 150 roles to support development of its customer-facing technology, an Endeavour Group spokesperson told iTnews.

Home to the Dan Murphy's, BWS, Jimmy Brings and ALH brands, Endeavour Group invested $35 million into endeavourX in March this year to boost e-commerce and technology innovation.

Part of that budget was expected to be invested into recruitment, with the group now seeking to transform and simplify its technology for growth and innovation.

“The balance of the roles are in our broader data and analytics and technology team,” the spokesperson said.

There would be some entry-level, "associate" roles offered in technology, data and digital teams.

“We have created associate-level roles in our business analysts, delivery lead and product management practices,” the spokesperson said.

The associate roles will be added “on an ongoing basis" and will be given training in specific technology domains.

EndeavourX director Claire Smith said the company offered remote and flexible work options, and wanted to attract "innovative, collaborative people who think outside the box, who want to help us create experiences and services that will thrill customers today, tomorrow and beyond.”

In 2020 endeavourX built a personalisation engine to enhance Dan Murphy’s loyalty program.

It also started rolling out electronic shelf labels in BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores. The labels use near field communication (NFC) to provide product information or reviews to customers that hold their phones to the shelf labels.

