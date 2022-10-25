Endeavour Group sets up own advanced analytics function

By on
Endeavour Group sets up own advanced analytics function

Replaces capabilities lost in demerger from Woolworths.

Endeavour Group is setting up its own advanced analytics function, mirroring a capability it previously had access to when it was part of the Woolworths Group.

The retail liquor and hotel operator, which demerged from Woolworths last year, has recently appointed Andy Sutton to the role of general manager of advanced analytics, and Sam Stark as head of analytics.

Up until last month, Sutton ran "data-driven transformation" at Endeavour Group, and had also previously been head of data and personalisation.

A spokesperson told iTnews that Endeavour Group's advanced analytics strategy "is one of our critical priorities, alongside technology transformation and digital transformation."

"The creation of the advanced analytics function mirrors previous analytics capabilities provided by Woolworths," the spokesperson said.

"Our investment in advanced analytics capability will enable us to increase our operational efficiency."

The spokesperson said the group is fast-tracking its data transformation, bringing together "multiple data and analytics teams from across the business.”

Stark is being tasked with building an analytics practice, which the spokesperson said "will support the business in building a flexible, scalable and future‑focused technology platform to support and enable our businesses with a single view of team, customer, supplier, product and fulfilment."

Stark announced his appointment on LinkedIn. Natalie Mardell will take on his former marketing analytics practice lead position.

Since its Woolworths demerger, Endeavour Group has been building out its own technology operations.

It’s been on a recruitment drive to hire around 300 tech staff in recent months, pursuing a range of IT talent in a variety of data-based roles, managerial positions, engineers and analysts.

Around 150 will join the group's digital and innovation arm, EndeavourX, to support the development of its customer-facing technology operations.

