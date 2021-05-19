eftpos expands digital ID trial for online booze age checks

eftpos is set to expand a trial of its connectID digital identity solution for age checks on online alcohol sales after a successful initial trial with Retail Drinks Australia.

The initial trial, which also involved connectID integrated identity service provider Yoti and Sydney-based craft beer retailer Beer Cartel, demonstrated auditable age verification in transactions.

ConnectID acts a broker between identity provers to allow organisations to verify identity to confirm proof of age, address details or bank account information.

The expanded trial is expected to involve additional as-yet-unknown online liquor merchants, as well as further identity service providers, including Australia Post.

Australia Post is one of only two identity service providers – the other being the Australian Taxation Office – accredited under the federal government’s trusted digital identity framework (TDIF).

The expanded trial comes as the NSW government prepares to introduce new requirements for same day delivery providers to verify the age of customers at the point of sale.

From June 2022, providers will need to implement mandatory online age verification for first-time purchases using a TDIF-accredited identity service provider and an age verification system.

eftpos’ entrepreneur-in-residence Rob Allen said the trial is a “very practical example of how digital identity can make life easier and safer for merchants and consumers”.

He said it is one of many examples where eftpos is working with state governments, industry associations and businesses to simplify customer identity using connectID.

Retail Drinks Australia CEO Michael Waters said the peak body is pleased to be working on “this ‘industry-first’ age verification pilot for same day online alcohol sale and delivery”.

Yoti’s regional director Darren Pollard said the “industry-led solution… will provide shoppers a secure, safe and quick experience and online retailers a fully compliant solution”.

eftpos has piloted connectID with both Australia Post's Digital iD and the Queensland government credential since mid-2020 following an earlier proof-of-concept with 20 businesses.

The solution is expected to go live next month, which is several months later than originally anticipated.

In March, eftpos applied to become the first non-government accredited operator of a digital identity exchange in Australia under the TDIF.

Only the government’s exchange, operated by Services Australia, is currently accredited under TDIF, while the Australian Taxation Office and Australia Post are the only accredited identity providers.