DXN to build data centre, comms rooms for Perth quarantine centre

Multiplex has awarded a $3.5 million deal to DXN to stand up a data centre and 10 communication rooms at a purpose-built quarantine facility being constructed in Perth.

In an ASX filing [pdf], DXN said it would “fabricate, supply and install a modular data centre and 10 ‘turnkey’ communications rooms” at the Centre for National Resilience Perth.

Centres for National Resilience are quarantine facilities that are federally funded but operated by the states.

DXN chief executive Shalini Lagrutta said that the project would “utilise local manufacturing in Western Australia” and would be executed in partnership with Multiplex and the federal finance department.

Prefabrication has started, and the data centre and communications rooms are expected to be delivered by the end of March.

The centres are anticipated to support telehealth services as well as travellers that need to quarantine upon arrival into Australia.