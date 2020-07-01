DXC Technology reorganises its A/NZ, Asia ops

DXC Technology has merged its A/NZ and Asia regional operations but says there will be no redundancies nor changes to its day-to-day operations.

The IT contractor will now present as a single Asia Pacific region fronted by former A/NZ managing director Seelan Nayagam.

The former Asia region director, Koushik Radhakrishnan, will take on a US-based “global strategic transformation role” at the company.

“In order to better leverage the strengths and scale of our team and capabilities for the benefit of our customers and our people, we are bringing together DXC Technology’s Asia and Australia & New Zealand operations to form the new DXC Asia Pacific region,” the company said in a statement.

“The Asia Pacific region will be led by Seelan Nayagam, who has managed the Australia & New Zealand region since 2014.

“This realignment will help ensure our people are better globally connected to each other and our customers, compete and simplify the way we operate.”

A spokesperson told iTnews that the restructure would help the company play to its strengths and to refocus on growth.

They also said it is “business-as-usual” and that there would be no redundancies as a result of the changes.

DXC Technology's Dandelion project won the iTnews Benchmark Award for diversity this year.

It is considered DXC’s flagship social impact initiative, employing more than 100 people on the autism spectrum, both with DXC and across banks and major government agencies.