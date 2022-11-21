DuluxGroup on the hunt for CISO

Australian paint and DIY product manufacturer DuluxGroup is looking to fill the newly-created role of chief information security officer.

A DuluxGroup spokesperson told iTnews that the role "has been planned for some time, as we increase capability commensurate with DuluxGroup’s growth in recent years and our ongoing growth strategy."

According to an announcement on Linkedin, the CISO will work with DuluxGroup’s executive management to determine acceptable levels of risk and implement a hierarchical information security governance program.

The CISO will also “design, lead and champion an enterprise-wide cyber security awareness and education capability,” and “provide regular reporting on the status of the information security program to enterprise risk teams, senior business leaders and the board of directors.”

The company, which is home to brands like Dulux, Selleys, Yates, and B&D Garage Doors, requires applicants with experience in senior risk management, information security, and IT or OT roles and knowledge of ISO/IEC 27001 ITIL, COBIT, NIST 800-53, and other common cybersecurity frameworks.

In April this year, DuluxGroup hired Angela Anthony as its new executive general manager of IT and digital, following the departure of Eglantine Etiemble to PEXA.