Douugh partners with e-commerce giant Rakuten

ASX-listed fintech Douugh is hoping to grow its user base through an affiliate marketing agreement with Japanese-headquartered online shopping marketplace Rakuten’s advertising division.

The move will see the 'smart bank account' fintech use Rakuten as a channel to increase app downloads and to fasttrack customer acquisition.

Beginning immediately over a 12-month period, the partnership will allow Douugh to expand its reach through retail offers, influencers and cashback rewards.

“Rakuten Advertising creates unique opportunities to amplify our digital marketing performance, compared to other affiliate marketing companies,” Douugh’s founder and CEO Andy Taylor said in a statement.

Taylor said Rakuten will bring “distinctive marketing solutions” to Douugh as the company looks to grow its audience “across the many paths and platforms of their digital journeys.”

Eventually Douugh aims to begin introducing new services and technologies such as cashback rewards to Australian consumers through its partnership with Rakuten.

Douugh stated it also hopes to start its own financial incentive for Douugh users to invite friends to sign up to the platform.

Taylor added Rakuten advertising has a solid history of creating success for finance brands similar to Douugh.