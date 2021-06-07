Domino's Pizza Enterprises brings in new group CTO

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has appointed a new group chief technology officer.

The company said today that it had appointed Matthias Hansen to the group CTO role.

Hansen has previously held technology leadership roles in the health and retail divisions of Telstra; he is currently group CIO of a smart alarm maker in Switzerland.

Domino’s group CEO and managing director Don Meij said in a statement that Hansen’s appointment “demonstrates the importance of technology to the future of this business.”

“We are excited about working with the talented team members of the technology function, helping our people grow and prosper as we deliver on the next step of our growth strategy,” Meij said.

Hansen will initially work remotely from Switzerland before relocating to Australia at the end of the year.

His appointment means that Domino’s current group chief digital and technology officer Michael Gillespie’s title will change to group chief digital and experience officer - or CDXO.

Domino’s said this will “reflect the focus and commitment on the customer experience” at the company.

“Otherwise Michael’s remit will remain unchanged,” it said.