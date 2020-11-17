Digital Realty to build 250MW data centre campus in Western Sydney

Buys two new parcels of land.

Data centre builder Digital Realty has bought two land parcels in Western Sydney totalling 16.2 hectares that could allow it to add up to 250 megawatts of IT capacity to its operations.

The land is in Erskine Park and Horsley Park, and facilities to be placed on those sites are intended to complement the company’s existing data centre facilities in Western Sydney.”

“Sydney has always been a leading hub in developing and adapting to new data-led technologies, particularly through its position as a key economic centre within the Asia Pacific region,” Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein said in a statement.

“This acquisition will strengthen our ability to serve local and multinational enterprise customers in a key centre of data exchange.” 

Digital Realty owns and operates over 280 facilities across 49 global metropolitan areas.  

In the Asia Pacific region, Digital Realty has presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Melbourne and Sydney.  

Its “accelerating expansion across APAC will include new developments projects throughout 2021 across several of these key markets,” it added.

