Digital certificate use by phishing sites spikes

By on
Digital certificate use by phishing sites spikes

Let's Encrypt, Comodo continue to issue credentials for fraudulent sites.

The use of valid, easy to obtain digital transport layer security (TLS) certificates by fraudsters impersonating real sites show no sign of abating, statistics from internet services company Netcraft indicate.

Thousands of TLS certificates have been issued for phishing sites with host names such as login-appleid.com-direct-apple.com. Netcraft said the majority were issued by just two certificate authorities, Let's Encrypt and Comodo.

Let's Encrypt is a certificate authority run by the Internet Security Research Group. Supported by digital rights lobby group the Electronic Frontier Foundation and tech companies like Cisco, Akamai, Mozilla and OVH, it provides free SSL/TLS certificates with the aim to secure internet traffic.

Comodo is a commercial certificate authority. Netcraft noted that betweeen January 1 and March 31 this year, it blocked 47,500 sites with valid TLS certificates. Of these, 61 percent were issued by Let's Encrypt, and 36 percent by Comodo.

Fraudsters are drawn to Netcraft and Comodo as both offer free, automated domain-validated certificates to end users.

Netcraft said the use of TLS by phishing sites is particularly dangerous to consumers, as legitimate organisations will mark them as trustworthy.

"Consumers have been trained to look for padlocks, security indicators, and https:// in the address bar in their browser before submitting sensitive information, such as passwords and credit card numbers, to websites," Netcraft said.

Let's Encrypt checks sites against Google's safe browsing API to combat phishing and malware dissemination. Netcraft said this is not effective when certificates are issued automatically and installed before the deceptive phishing content has been uploaded, detected and blocked by the Google security feature.

While certificate authorities argue they are not well placed to police the issuance of TLS certificates, Netcraft suggested they should check the hostnames for hints that fraud might be afoot.

As an example, Netcraft pointed to the update.wellsfargo.com.casaelogica.cl hostname, which it said a certificate authority would be better placed to prevent misuse, rather than the registrar for casaelogica.cl domain name, as the latter contain no hints that it might be used for phishing.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
comodo lets encrypt netcraft phishing security ssltls

Most Read Articles

IPv6 attacks bypass network intrusion detection systems

IPv6 attacks bypass network intrusion detection systems
The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Centrelink website flaw leaves users vulnerable

Centrelink website flaw leaves users vulnerable
Is the NBN heading towards a mobile iceberg?

Is the NBN heading towards a mobile iceberg?
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?