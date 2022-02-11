Department of Health CIO to exit

By on
Department of Health CIO to exit
Daniel Keys

Departs for private sector.

The federal Department of Health will lose chief information officer Daniel Keys to Canberra-based IT services provider xAmplify.

Keys, who has spent 20 years in the Australian Public Service, will join xAmplify as its head of future and innovation on March 1, 2022.

He joins the company, which was founded in 2018, as it expands its presence in Canberra following launch of a new head office in November 2021.

Keys joined the Health department as an assistant secretary in June 2018 following an eight-month stint as Civil Aviation Safety Authority CIO.

He later became first assistant secretary of the Information Technology division and CIO in June 2019.

Keys has also worked at the Digital Transformation Agency, Australian Taxation Office and Centrelink (now Services Australia) during his 20-year career.

xAmplify CEO Ken Maxwell said the company was “extremely fortunate” to have Keys join given his “deep experience in driving technology innovation across government”.

“Daniel is an inspiring leader and has a proven track record in delivering critical services and innovation for the Australian community,” he said.

“He brings the calibre of thinking and leadership we need as we expand our service offering in the market.”

Keys said he was “really proud” to be joining xAmplify at what is a “really exciting time for the company”.

“xAmplify is on an exciting journey, and with a great team in place, great partners and the world’s best technology, they are successfully delivering new and exciting technology to their clients,” he said.

Tags:
cio department of health federal government governmentit strategy training & development xamplify

