Dell to spin off VMware stake

Dell Technologies said it would spin off its 81 percent stake in cloud computing software maker VMware to create two standalone public companies, in a move that will help the PC maker reduce its pile of debt.

VMware is currently Dell's best-performing unit as it has benefited from companies looking to cut costs and move to the cloud, a shift that has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Dell rose more than eight percent in extended trading.

VMware will distribute a special cash dividend of between US$11.5 billion and US$12 billion to all of its shareholders, including Dell, which will receive between US$9.3 billion and US$9.7 billion.

For Dell, the special dividend will help reduce its long-term debt of US$41.62 billion, much of which was taken on during its US$67 billion acquisition of VMWare's then-majority owner EMC in 2016.

The companies said the deal will simplify their capital structures.

Both companies will also enter into a commercial arrangement to continue to align sales activities and for co-development of solutions.

VMware, whose software helps companies squeeze more work out of data centre servers, has been looking for a chief executive officer after previous boss Pat Gelsinger was tapped to lead Intel.

The spinoff plans were originally announced by Dell in July last year. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.