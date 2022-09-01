Defence to set up 'single virtual distributed data centre'

Defence has laid out plans to change the architectural underpinnings of its ICT environment, known as the single information environment or SIE, with a “single virtual distributed data centre” at its core.

The department unveiled new ICT and cyber security strategies on Wednesday, though much of the interest is likely to be in the ICT strategy, and specifically a quasi-architectural diagram for what Defence is terming the SIE "2.0".

The SIE, which is managed by Defence’s CIO Group, “encompasses Defence’s information, computing and communications infrastructure, along with the management systems and people to deliver that infrastructure,” according to previously published definitions.

The new ICT strategy appears to be the first document to describe a "2.0" status for the SIE.

While the goals and aims remain roughly the same, it appears an evolution of the compute architecture powering Defence operations is on the cards.

Defence’s data centre strategy has been under a microscope in recent years, and the department recently also unveiled plans to source infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capable of hosting secret data and workloads.

SIE 2.0, according to the new ICT strategy, has Defence focused on a three-pronged hybrid cloud strategy; on “regional edge computing platform architectures”; and on something it calls “new network types” that would - among other things - enable “rapid transport of data centre capabilities”.

Defence suggests its ultimate goal is to stand up a “single virtual distributed data centre”.

It describes this as a “distributed systems architecture [spanning] the network core between … central high-capacity data centres down to the peripheral edge based centres.”

It appears not all of the data centres in this hub-and-spoke structure - or the compute they host - would be Defence-owned and operated.

The architecture diagram notes that the “hybrid cloud” setup would “integrate selected software-defined cloud service-based data centres onto the Defence network.”

It also notes that “new edge and remote computing architecture” will be onboarded “to better collect, process and store data, where and when it is needed.”

There has previously been discussion of an edge-based infrastructure designed for Australia’s Defence department, though it is unclear how expansively it may be used.

Much of the remainder of the ICT strategy does not appear to set Defence on a drastically different IT trajectory to the one it was already on.

More than a tech buyer or corporate enabler

Assistant minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite launched the twin strategies at a Defence ICT industry forum attended by “over 300 Defence ICT industry and academia organisations”.

Thistlethwaite said that Defence “is not just a procurer of technology”, nor should its strategy be “focused on the function of ICT as a corporate enabler.”

“That approach is a thing of the past,” he said.

Instead, Thistlethwaite characterised Defence as “a creator, a maker and a developer of sovereign capability” when it comes to technology.

“Simply adopting the newest technologies alone will not deliver a capability edge,” he said.

“Instead, we need to evolve the environment in which technology operates, harden its protection, and at the same time, maximise how we manage our people, processes and systems within it.”

Plan of attack

While the ICT strategy is described as considering “opportunities and threats that lie on the horizon, instead of on today’s immediate activities or short-term plans”, the document notes the existence of a separate rolling “action plan” that details more of that immediate path forward.

It was unclear if the action plan would be publicly released or not.

“The 2022 Defence ICT Strategy is supported by the accompanying action plan, which provides more detail on the initial actions for the next 24 months,” the strategy states.

“The action plan provides a framework for a more detailed implementation planning across the Defence enterprise and builds on the current foundations and in-flight ICT investments to modernise Defence’s ICT backbone to be resilient, survivable and scalable to meet Defence’s evolving needs and rapidly respond to threats in a dynamic environment.”

Defence indicated the action plan “will be assessed every six monthsto determine what has been achieved and establish the next six months against Defence priorities”.

“This will provide a transparent and consistent approach to communicate progress of the strategy across Defence and to government, while providing flexibility to adapt and change,” it added.