Defence taps Fujitsu, Leidos for $175 million deployed IT overhaul

The Department of Defence has selected Fujitsu, Leidos and KBR to transform the network infrastructure and end user computing that supports 70,000 ADF personnel during military operations.

The new IT services contracts, announced on Tuesday, will see the trio uplift and modernise Defence’s deployed IT network environments as part of a $175 million program of work.

It follows a competitive tender process back in October 2019 to overhaul the sustainment of deployed IT capabilities across the four key networks used by the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The overhaul – which forms part of the department's ongoing shift towards a consolidated information environment – will see all deployed networks supported by a common support system.

In a statement, Fujitsu said it will provide “service desk functions, end user and workstation support, VoIP and email communications, collaboration tools, network infrastructure and network services management”.

Key deliverables will include the “continuous sustainment of in-service deployed ICT environments” and “centrally-governed security and accreditation and enterprise governance”.

While the company did not detail the value of the contract, the services described fall broadly under 'work package one' - the largest of seven bundles in the original procurement.

Leidos, on the other hand, will provide security services, including "security operations monitoring, security incident response, networ protection and endpoint protection", under a $47.3 million contract.

As a direct result of the contract, the company said it will hire an additional 29 staff in Melbourne and Canberra, while also providing roles for local partner companes in both cities.

“Defence’s deployed ICT network environments provide essential command, control, situational awareness, and allied/partner interoperability services for ADF personnel serving on deployed operations and exercises,” both companies added.

“This includes troops in the field, ships at sea, and joint headquarters and support bases deployed domestically, regionally and across the globe.”

Fujitsu A/NZ CEO Graeme Beardsell said the company’s was pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with Defence and was looking "forward to provisioning surge capability and enhancing skills with our ADF colleagues”.

“Fujitsu’s approach is focused on supporting Defence in its mission to defend Australia and its national interests through the delivery of technology solutions and increased ICT capability,” he said.

Leidos Australia CEO Paul Chase said the company was keen to collaborating with the chief information officer group and other partners to "provide a reliable secure warfighting and businesss network".

Updated 6:18pm to include Leidos statement