Defence taps Fujitsu for IT overhaul

Fujitsu has scored a three-year contract with the Department of Defence to transform the network infrastructure and end user computing that supports 70,000 ADF personnel during military operations.

The company said the deal will see it work with KBR and Leidos to uplift and modernise Defence’s deployed IT network environments as part of a $175 million program of work.

It follows a competitive tender process back in October 2019 to overhaul the sustainment of deployed IT capabilities across the four key networks used by the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The overhaul – which forms part of the department's ongoing shift towards a consolidated information environment – will see all deployed networks supported by a common support system.

Fujitsu said it will provide “service desk functions, end user and workstation support, VoIP and email communications, collaboration tools, network infrastructure and network services management”.

Defence is also expected to stand up a further six work bundles to support the four deployed networks, though Fujitsu's is understood to be the largest.

Other packages will span identity and access management, application services, logistics services, identity and access management, application services and logistics services.

Fujitsu said key deliverables will include the “continuous sustainment of in-service deployed ICT environments” and “centrally-governed security and accreditation and enterprise governance”.

“Defence’s deployed ICT network environments provide essential command, control, situational awareness, and allied/partner interoperability services for ADF personnel serving on deployed operations and exercises,” it said.

“This includes troops in the field, ships at sea, and joint headquarters and support bases deployed domestically, regionally and across the globe.”

Fujitsu A/NZ CEO Graeme Beardsell said the company’s was pleased to continue its long-standing relationship with Defence, working alongside KBR and Leidos.

“Through out strategic partnership with Defence, we look forward to provisioning surge capability and enhancing skills with our ADF colleagues,” he said.

“Fujitsu’s approach is focussed on supporting Defence in its mission to defend Australia and its national interests through the delivery of technology solutions and increased ICT capability”.